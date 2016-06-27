BLUEDOT FESTIVAL 22-24 JULY

Bluedot invites you to camp out under the stars, and to explore a stellar programme of music, science, arts, technology, culture, food and film.

Bluedot is a brand new festival of discovery at Jodrell Bank, the iconic observatory and heart of our quest for knowledge of the cosmos.

Brought to you by the team behind Live From Jodrell Bank, Bluedot’s mission is to entertain and inspire through a full weekend of ground breaking encounters, including performances, DJ sets, comedy, talks, workshops and live experiments.

Line Up includes;

Underworld. Jean-Michel Jarre. Caribou. AIR. Brian Eno installation on the iconic Lovell Telescope. DJ Shadow. Everything Everything. Floating Points [LIVE]. Public Service Broadcasting. Mercury Rev. George Fitzgerald. Steve Mason. 65daysofstatic. British Sea Power. Beth Orton. Steve Davis AKA Thundermuscle. Marc Riley. Tim Burgess. Stephen Morris. Shaun Keaveny. The Membranes. Beyond the Wizard's Sleeve. DJ Yoda goes to the Sci Fi Movies. DJ Cheeba. Ben UFO. BBC R4’s The Infinite Monkey Cage w/ Brian Cox & Robin Ince. Scientists: Tim O’Brien. Helen Keen. and more!

Restaurant at the end of the universe

Make a reservation at the Restaurant at the End of the Universe, located under the Lovell radio telescope, and close to the 42 ft diameter telescope, affectionally known as '42' (which also happens to be the answer to the ultimate question of life, the Universe, and everything) and enjoy great views of Brian Eno's Lovell Telescope installation.