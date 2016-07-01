A treat is in store for our readers in Wilmslow as PizzaExpress celebrates the launch of its exciting new look restaurant. The redesign features fascinating artwork paying tribute to the inventor of the modern computer, Alan Turing, who lived in Wilmslow.



Each PizzaExpress restaurant is individually designed – often using well known places, people or historical events from the area as the basis. The new artwork at the Wilmslow restaurant, located in the centre of town, draws inspiration from Turing’s pioneering work. Art pieces connect his development of theoretical computer science, mathematics and logics with contemporary digital illustrations. Features include acrylic boxes with manipulated text and tape, symbolic of the Turing Machine.



The artwork is all part of the restaurant’s superb transformation with new furniture, timber floor, tiling and lighting. Manager, Nathan Henderson, said, “We love our restaurant’s new look and have a friendly and enthusiastic team who are looking forward to welcoming everyone over a delicious pizza.”



PizzaExpress has been dishing up fresh, handmade pizza to Wilmslow since 1998. Recently new specials have been launched including, for the first time in PizzaExpress’ 51 year history, a Hawaiian pizza, as well as the first ever gluten-free dough balls and a refreshed Leggera Superfood Salad which comes in under 500 calories.



For younger pizza-lovers, the PizzaExpress’ Piccolo menu is full of tasty choices including ‘Create Your Own’ pizza, and starts at just £3.95. And for budding chefs looking to celebrate a birthday, a Pizza Making Party will see them transformed into pizzaiolos so they can stretch, toss and top their own pizza and play party games before sitting down to enjoy their culinary creations.



Wilmslow PizzaExpress, 26 Alderley Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, SK9 1PL. Tel. 01625 540055