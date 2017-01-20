Well, it's been a while but here we are in 2017 and this is the first chance I've had to post an update. I've just signed off the Feb-March magazine proofs and I have to say I'm delighted with them! In what is sometimes a quiet month, as everyone usually takes a while to get going in January, we have produced three bumper issues of INSIDE, welcoming many new advertisers and with lots of great content. We've also taken a look at the design and introduced a few subtle changes giving the magazines a fresh new look. A big shout out to our designer at www.spring-creative.co.uk who always does a fantastic job, month in, month out. Deliveries will start next Friday - let us know what you think!

Claire